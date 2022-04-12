Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $74.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.27.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
REG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98.
Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
