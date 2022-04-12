Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $74.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Regency Centers by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

