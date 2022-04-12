Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,097,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,734,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.08.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
