RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.17. RealReal shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 8,382 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,950 shares of company stock worth $766,862. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

