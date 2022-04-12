RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.00.

ROLL opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.25 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

