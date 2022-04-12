Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.36.

RTX opened at $102.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

