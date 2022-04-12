Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

