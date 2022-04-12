Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

ACWI opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

