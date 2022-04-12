Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 114 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG stock opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.51. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.