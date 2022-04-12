Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

LYG stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

