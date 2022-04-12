Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $211,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $380,955,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $103,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

