Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 56.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

