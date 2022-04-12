Raymond James Lowers AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $37.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMK. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

