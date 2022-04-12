RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.