RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

