Range Resources Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:RRC opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

