R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.28

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.28 and traded as high as $26.65. R1 RCM shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 968,429 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.