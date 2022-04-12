Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.