Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 156,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

