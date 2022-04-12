Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 1,471 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

