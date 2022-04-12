Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

NYSE MUR opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

