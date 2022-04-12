Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,310,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period.

IWC opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.66. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

