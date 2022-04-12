Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.70 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,013 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

