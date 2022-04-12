Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Bumble at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after buying an additional 594,458 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,863,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

