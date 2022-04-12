Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.92

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.92 and last traded at $146.92, with a volume of 263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.02.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Get Qualys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,600 shares of company stock worth $4,959,097 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.