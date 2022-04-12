Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.92

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.92 and last traded at $146.92, with a volume of 263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.02.
QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.
The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05.
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,600 shares of company stock worth $4,959,097 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
