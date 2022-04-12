Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $388.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $350.99 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

