Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $5,459,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

