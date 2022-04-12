Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $119,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LX stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $433.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

