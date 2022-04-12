Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

