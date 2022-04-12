Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.