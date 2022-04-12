Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $41,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

KOF stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.