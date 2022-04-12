Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 161 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AWR opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

