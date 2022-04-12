Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Blackstone by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 773,862 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,487. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

