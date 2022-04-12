Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 362.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 680.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.76 and a beta of 0.72. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $77.21.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

