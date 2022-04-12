Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 106.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $430,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.