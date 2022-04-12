Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 479 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $440.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.67.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.