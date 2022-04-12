Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 479 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $440.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.