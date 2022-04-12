Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 13,220 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.49. 517,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,418. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

