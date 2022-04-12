Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,995 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

