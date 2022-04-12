Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qantas Airways in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY remained flat at $$18.95 during trading on Tuesday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

