Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Boosted by Analyst

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLRY. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

