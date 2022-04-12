Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for California Resources Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of California Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:CRC opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.31. California Resources has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in California Resources by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,388,577 shares of company stock worth $64,802,384. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

