Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.36 and a beta of 5.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in SM Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

