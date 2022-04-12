Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Lowered by Analyst

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $57.09 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

