Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

