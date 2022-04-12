Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Shell plc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shell’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.43.

SHEL stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

