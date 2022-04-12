Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Reduced by Analyst

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RNR stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

