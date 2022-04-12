Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Cut by Truist Financial

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.63. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $272.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $252.60 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

