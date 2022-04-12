Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of CUBI opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $14,603,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.