Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Lowered by Truist Financial

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

