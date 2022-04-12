Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Schneider National in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 over the last three months. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.