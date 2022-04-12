Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $44.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 441,909 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.