Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $280.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.03. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $277.93 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

